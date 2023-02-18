Opening ceremony of Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup takes place in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The opening ceremony of the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup has taken place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku today, Trend reports.

During the ceremony, the countries participating in the World Cup were represented, a solemn parade of flags was held, and the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was performed.

More than 60 gymnasts from 16 countries are expected to partake in the competitions to be held on February 18-19. Athletes will perform in Individual and Synchronized programs.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Seljan Mahsudova, the silver medalist of the last year's World Cup held in the country.

World-famous athletes Diogo Abreu and Pedro Ferreira (Portugal), Fabian Vogel (Germany), David Franco and Melania Rodríguez (Spain), Allan Morante and Léa Labrousse (France), and many others will perform at the competitions in Baku.

Trampoline gymnastics in Azerbaijan began to develop at the end of 2013. The World Cup in this discipline is being held in Baku for the sixth time.