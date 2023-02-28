Azerbaijan's Safepoint talks landmine clearance activities on Aghdam-Hindarkh-Aghjabadi highway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The landmine clearance activities on the Aghdam-Hindarkh-Aghjabadi highway are currently underway, Ruslan Muradov, an operations manager at the Safepoint CJSC, which is engaged in the de-mining of the mentioned highway, told reporters in Aghdam, Trend reports.

According to him, the road should be cleared of landmines and put into operation, following the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"More than 250 landmines of various types and a great amount of unexploded ordnance were found in this area," he said.

The clearance of landmines is a slow and dangerous process, and it requires sustained international support and funding to ensure that all hazardous areas are cleared and made safe for civilians. As of 2022, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has cleared over 8,780 anti-personnel, 4,133 anti-tank landmines, as well as 14,950 unexploded ordnances from 41,915 hectares of land.