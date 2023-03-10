Azerbaijan nearly completes construction of modular hospitals in Zangilan

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, March 10. The construction of a modular hospital in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district is 90 percent complete, Special Representative of the President in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil, Zangilan, and Gubadli districts Vahid Hajiyev said Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 62nd meeting of the working group on energy supply issues of the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters established for the centralized resolution of issues on Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

According to him, the construction of the school in Jabrayil is 32 percent complete.

"The design of the Jabrayil Central Hospital and school number 930 in Zangilan has also been completed," Hajiyev said.

He noted that the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway is 38 percent complete, and that of the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway is 68 percent complete.

"In addition, the Jabrail-Shukurbeyli-Hadrut highway has been built by 70 percent, the Gubadli-Eyvazli highway by 40 percent, and the Khudaferin-Gubadli-Lachin and Khanlig-Gubadli highways are completed by 46 percent," he noted.

The Gubadli-Eyvazli highway passes through the territory of the Mahmudlu, Khidirli, Muskanli, Malikahmadli, Gudanli, Davudlu, and Eyvazli villages of the Gubadli district. It will provide a second exit to Eastern Zangazur. The road will be ready and commissioned in May-June this year.