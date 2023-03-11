Kazakh gymnast wins gold in floor exercise at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. An athlete from Kazakhstan, Milad Karimi, has taken first place at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku in the floor exercises, Trend reports.

He scored 14.200 points.

Ukrainian gymnast Ilya Kovtun (13.933 points) has taken second place and Riley Loos (13.733 points) from the US - third place.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup is held on March 9-12 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 173 gymnasts from 48 countries around the world will take part in the competition, which is a record number of participating countries in the history of the World Cups in gymnastic disciplines in Azerbaijan.

Along with Nikita Simonov (ring exercise), Azerbaijani athletes Ivan Tikhonov (crossbar exercise) and Nazanin Teymurova (floor exercises) will perform in the finals competitions tomorrow, March 12.