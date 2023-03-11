X Global Baku Forum ends

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The X Global Baku Forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, has ended, Trend reports.

Four panel sessions took place on the last day of the Forum.

Representatives of many countries and authoritative international organizations took part in the Global Baku Forum. The forum was attended by 4 presidents, 2 prime ministers, 6 speakers and ministers, heads of 5 UN agencies, 25 former presidents, 21 former prime ministers, deputy foreign ministers of 23 countries and 360 representatives from 61 countries.