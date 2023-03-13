Israeli gymnast hails finals, strong competition at Baku-hosted FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The final competitions were tough, with strong opponents, including world champion Tin Srbić and participants of Olympic games, so it felt great to compete with them and win, Israeli gymnast, winner of the Baku-hosted FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in crossbar exercises Alexander Myakinin told Trend.

According to Myakinin, he considers the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup as a stage of preparation for the European Championship.

"We saw splendid hall and equipment, and excellent attitude from the organizers. We always come to Baku with great pleasure. Unfortunately, I failed to walk around the city, but I enjoyed talking to people, and the impressions are extremely positive," the athlete added.

The Gymnastics World Cup was held on March 9-12 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 173 gymnasts from 48 countries of the world took part in the competition, which is a record for the number of participating countries in the entire history of the World Cups in gymnastic disciplines in our country.

At the World Cup, Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov won a gold medal in ring exercises.