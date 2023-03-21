Armed man detained in Baku

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
21 March 2023
Samir Ali
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. An armed man has been detained in Baku, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs told Trend.

According to the ministry, he was detained on the territory of the Sabunchu district of Baku.

"As a result of operational measures carried out by employees of the 13th unit of the Sabunchu District Police Department, based on the information received, a previously convicted resident of the city, S. Ibrahimov, was detained. During the inspection, a Makarov pistol with an erased number, three cartridges and about 7 grams of methamphetamine were found and seized," the statement said.

