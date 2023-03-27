Azerbaijan confirms 22 more COVID-19 cases, 5 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Azerbaijan has detected 22 new COVID-19 cases, 5 patients have recovered, and 5 have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 829,420 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 819,109 of them have recovered, and 10,171 people have died. Currently, 140 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 682 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,551,691 tests have been conducted so far.