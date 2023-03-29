Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa under medical supervision

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa, who received gunshot wounds as a result of the assassination attempt, is currently at the Clinical Medical Center, and is receiving all the necessary medical help, Head of Public Relations Department at the Management of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan (TABIB) Zamira Adilova told Trend.

She noted that the MP underwent surgery and his condition is stable.

"Currently, his condition is stable, nothing threatens his life. The diagnosis is a bullet wound in the right shoulder and the lower part of the left thigh. Currently, the MP is under medical supervision," Adilova said.