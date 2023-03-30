Lithuanian drama "The Other Dream Team" to be shown in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. With the organization of the Lithuanian Embassy in Azerbaijan, a documentary film about basketball, "The Other Dream Team," will be shown at the Landmark in Baku, Trend Life reports.

The screening of the Lithuanian documentary will take place on April 5 at 18:00 (GMT+4).

The film was written by Marius A. Markevicius and Jon Weinbach and directed by Marius A. Markevicius.

The film tells about Lithuania's desire for independence and conveys it through the history of its legendary basketball players. The main focus of the film is the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, where the country's men's basketball team won bronze medals.