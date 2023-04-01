Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. As many as 440 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 374 citizens, the second dose – 19 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 35 citizens. A total of 12 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,955,140 vaccine doses were administered, 5,407,109 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,880,045 people – the second dose, 3,402,034 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 265,952 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.