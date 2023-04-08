Decision to hold meeting of TURKSOY in Shusha is very correct - deputy secretary general

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, April 8. Decision to hold meeting of TURKSOY (International Organization Turkic Culture) in Shusha is very correct, Deputy Secretary General of TURKSOY Bilal Cakici said after the closing ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member countries of TURKSOY, Trend reports.

"We have set ourselves the goal of telling about the beauty and rich history of Shusha city not only to the Turkic world, but also to all other countries. As you know, at the meeting of the Permanent Council of TURKSOY in Bursa city in March 2022, Shusha was declared the 2023 cultural capital of the Turkic world," Cakici said.

"Only when I arrived here, in Shusha, I realized how right a choice we made. Now I have a double feeling. I’m glad that I came to the city, which brought up world-famous artists, and I saw what crimes were committed against the city. However, I’m fully sure that every effort will be made to restore it," he added.

At the closing ceremony, the event participants were given certificates.

This year, TURKSOY marks the 30th anniversary since its foundation.