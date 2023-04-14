Finalist teams of AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The junior finalists teams of the first day of the AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku have been determined, Trend reports.

Today, teams in group exercises among gymnasts in the 'juniors' age category presented a program with 5 jump ropes.

The teams representing Israel (29.400 points), Azerbaijan (27.750 points), Uzbekistan (26.950 points), Hungary (25.750 points), Lithuania (24.050 points), Poland (22.400) and Mongolia (17.350 points) reached the finals.

The 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on April 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 119 gymnasts from 14 countries are scheduled to participate.

A total of 38 gymnasts, including 20 performing in individual programs (6 senior and 14 junior athletes) and 18 gymnasts within group teams (1 senior and 2 juniors in group exercises), are representing Azerbaijan in the tournament.