AGF Trophy International Tournament competitions going well - young Azerbaijani gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. AGF Trophy International Tournament competitions are going well, Azerbaijani grace Shams Aghahuseynova participating in the tournament told Trend.

"The tournament is being held with the participation of athletes from 14 countries, and everyone is delighted with our National Gymnastics Arena. They speak with admiration about the perfect organization [of the event]," the young grace noted.

Regarding her performance at the tournament, Aghahuseynova emphasized that she’s presenting two programs - an exercise with a ball and a composition with maces.

“I evaluate my performance positively. The spectators on the tribunes give us great moral support. In such a wonderful atmosphere, one tries even more to present the exercise without mistakes,” she added.

The 3rd AGF (Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation) Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics is held on April 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. In this competition, 119 gymnasts from 14 countries of the world are participating.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan is represented by 38 gymnasts - of which 20 graces perform in an individual program (six seniors, 14 juniors), and 18 athletes perform as part of teams in group exercises (one adult team, two junior teams).