Azerbaijan's junior team wins silver at AGF Trophy Int'l Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The junior team of Azerbaijan in group exercises won the silver medal at the AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku in the program with 5 jump ropes, Trend reports.

The junior team scored 29.050 points in the finals.

The team included Govhar Ibrahimova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Zahra Jafarova, Sakinakhanim Ismayilzade, Madina Aslanova, and Ayan Sadigova.

The Israeli team (30.000 points) won gold in this program, while the bronze medal was taken by the Polish team (27.950 points).

The 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on April 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 119 gymnasts from 14 countries are scheduled to participate.