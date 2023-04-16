Polish gymnast wins gold among juniors in exercise with clubs at AGF Trophy Int'l Tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Athlete Liliana Lewińska, representing Poland, took first place at the AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku in the exercise with clubs among juniors, Trend reports.

The Polish gymnast scored 30.350 points.

The second place was occupied by Vera Tugolukova from Cyprus (29.550 points) and Dara Malinova representing Bulgaria (29.500 points) won the bronze.

Azerbaijani gymnast Nazrin Abdullayeva took the eighth position with a score of 25.900 points.

The 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on April 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 119 gymnasts from 14 countries are scheduled to participate.