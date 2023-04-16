Azerbaijan's junior team wins gold in program with 5 balls at AGF Trophy Int'l Tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Azerbaijan's junior team has taken first place in the team exercise with 5 balls at the 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, Trend reports.

The team, which included Govhar Ibrahimova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Zahra Jafarova, Sakinakhanim Ismayilzade, Madina Aslanova, and Ayan Sadigova, scored 31.700 points.

The second place was taken by the Israeli team (31.600 points), while the third position was occupied by the Hungarian team (29.000 points).

The second junior team of Azerbaijan with a score of 24.250 points took the seventh position in this program.

The 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on April 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 119 gymnasts from 14 countries are scheduled to participate.