Some roads within Baku City Circle to be open to traffic during Formula 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Unlike in previous years, some roads included in the Baku City Circle will be opened to ensure unimpeded movement of transport this year during the Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix, Trend reports via Baku City Circuit Operating Company.

The section of Neftchilar Avenue from Azneft Circle to the direction of Baku Sea Port and the section of Istiglaliyyat Street from Sheikh Shamil Street to Azerbaijan Avenue will be open to traffic at certain hours from Monday, April 24 to Saturday, April 29.

Since the mentioned roads will be one-way from April 24 to April 26, the traffic will be free in the morning from 07:00 to 09:00 (GMT+4), and in the evening from 18:00 to 20:00 (GMT+4).

Furthermore, on April 27, the area on Neftchilar Avenue from Azneft Square to the direction of Baku Sea Port will be open from 07:00 to 09:00 (GMT+4) in the morning and from 20:00 to 22:00 (GMT+4) in the evening. On April 28-29, traffic here will be possible only in the evening from 20:00 to 22:00 (GMT+4).

Pedestrians will be able to use temporary passageways at the crossing of Azerbaijan Avenue and Istiglaliyyat Street, Khagani and Rashid Behbutov Streets, as well as Azadlig Avenue and Khagani Street. The passageway at the crossing of Rashid Behbutov Street and Neftchilar Avenue will work permanently.

Traffic will be restored on May 2 at 08:00 (GMT+4).