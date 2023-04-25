Many strong gymnasts participate at Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics – young gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. There are many strong participants at the Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics, Inji Islamova, the young gymnast and 8-year-old pupil of the Ojag Sports Club, told Trend.

"I performed well on the first day, now I'm looking forward to the second day of competition. I dream of taking first place in these competitions. In order to win competitions, you need to train well and a lot, listen to all the recommendations of the coach and work hard on yourself. After these efforts, everything will work out," the gymnast said.

According to the young gymnast, she attends training with great joy and never fails to exercise.

"For the first time, I watched rhythmic gymnastics competitions on TV and was inspired by how beautifully the gymnasts can perform. I am glad that my parents supported my desire to do sports," Islamova said.

Among the competitors, there are representatives of the Ojag Sports Club, the Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Palace of Water Sports, Zira Culture Centre, the Shagan Olympic Sports Complex Stadium, the Grasiya Sports Club, who will participate in the competitions.

At the championship, gymnasts in the age categories: kids born in 2013-2015, pre-juniors born in 2011-2012, and juniors born in 2008-2010 perform in an individual program and team composition in group exercises.