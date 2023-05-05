Azerbaijan confirms 29 more COVID-19 cases, 46 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Azerbaijan has detected 29 new COVID-19 cases, and 46 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,511 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 821,070 of them have recovered, and 10,254 people have died. Currently, 187 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 656 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,595,306 tests have been conducted so far.