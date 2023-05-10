Restoration work of mosques underway in Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Construction of mosques and restoration of historical monuments are underway in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mubariz Gurbanli told journalists, Trend reports.

Gurbanli noted that a special program has been prepared in this regard.

"Special attention is paid to restoring the original appearance of mosques, most of which were destroyed during the occupation," the chairman said.

Azerbaijan constantly takes measures to develop international cooperation on reconstruction projects, the laying of new infrastructure facilities continues, roads are being rebuilt, and the work on clearing mines [planted by Armenian armed forces in the previously occupied areas] doesn’t stop.