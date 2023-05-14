Azerbaijan confirms 10 more COVID-19 cases, 13 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Azerbaijan has detected 10 new COVID-19 cases, 13 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,658 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 821,292 of them have recovered, and 10,268 people have died. Currently, 98 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 737 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,604,359 tests have been conducted so far.