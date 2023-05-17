Andorra gymnasts in Baku: During performances, we felt like real stars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The "Shine like a star" motto of the European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics held in Baku is wonderful and perfect for competitions, the members of the junior team of Andorra, after the performance in the qualification of the championship, told Trend.

The team consists of Carmela Tonino, Aitana Garcia, Lia Puigdemasa, Elsa Kampfraat, Astrid Rieger and Alexia Foix.

"The motto of the competition, the design of the hall is beautiful. During the performances, we felt like real stars," the gymnasts said.

Speaking about the completed programs in the qualification, the members of the junior team of Andorra noted that they made some mistakes.

"For us to participate in the European Championship is a great experience. We also can watch the performances of many beautiful gymnasts, and get to know them personally. The gymnastics arena in Baku is beautiful, there are many opportunities for successful preparation for competitions," the participants added.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

In general, 315 gymnasts (191 seniors, 124 juniors) perform in the continental championship with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.