Azerbaijani gymnast reaches two more finals of 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Aghamirova has reached two more finals of the 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, Trend reports.

In the qualification exercises with clubs, Aghamirova was third in the rankings, thus passing to the finals. With a score of 95.750 points (fifth place), Aghamirova advanced to the all-around finals.

The gymnast failed to qualify for the finals of the ribbon exercises, with a score of 28.900 points, settling for 17th place.

During qualifying competitions, on May 18, Aghamirova made it to the finals of exercises with a hoop and a ball.

Another Azerbaijani gymnast, Ilona Zeynalova, did not qualify for the finals. In the qualification of program of exercises with clubs she took the 34th position with 25.250 points. Meanwhile, in the ribbon exercise she settled for 36th place. In the all-around, Zeynalova took 38th place with a score of 76.950 points.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.

At the competitions, Azerbaijan is represented in the individual program by seniors Zohra Aghamirova and Ilona Zeynalova, as well as the senior team in group exercises, which included Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.