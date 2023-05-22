Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army in Nakhchivan performs tasks with high professionalism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has organized the visit of media representatives to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports from the scene.

The media representatives got acquainted with the comprehensive provision, social and living conditions, and service conditions of the personnel serving in the Combined Arms Army.

It was noted that living conditions in the military unit are at a high level. The gym, utility room, armory and other facilities there meet modern standards.

Then the media representatives went to the territory where the exercises were taking place.

They were briefed on the exercises and safety rules, watched the course of the exercises, and had highly professional performance in the assigned tasks by the personnel.