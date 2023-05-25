ECO health ministers hold meeting under Azerbaijan's chairmanship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Within the framework of the 76th session of the World Health Assembly, the 5th meeting of the Ministers of Health of the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was held under the chairmanship of Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev, Trend reports.

"In 2010, Baku hosted the first meeting of health ministers of the ECO member countries. This year, our country, using its mandate of chairmanship in the ECO, invites the member countries of the Organization to discuss the realities of post-pandemic recovery, exchange experience in this direction and to closer cooperation," he said.

Musayev noted that over the past 15 years, constructive work has been done to strengthen the potential of domestic healthcare and medical science, more than 700 medical institutions have been built and overhauled. In addition, emphasis is placed on the formation of continuous professional education of medical personnel.

The minister also spoke about the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and, at the same time, about the experience gained. It was noted that shortly after the start of the pandemic, the Azerbaijani Government created a working group to coordinate the activities of state bodies in the fight against COVID-19. At the same time, strict quarantine measures were introduced, the number of laboratories for quarantine examination was increased several times, modular-type hospitals were put into operation, and other necessary steps were taken. At the same time, to support the fight against coronavirus, Azerbaijan made a voluntary financial contribution to the WHO in the amount of $10 million, of which $5 million were allocated directly to Iran, and also donated 150,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines to the Non-Aligned Movement member countries.

"It is time to think about post-pandemic recovery. The general revival is directly related to the gradual recovery of the economies of our countries. From this point of view, it is very important to expand cooperation between the ECO member countries," the minister added.

As a result of the meeting, the "Updated action plan for cooperation in the field of healthcare for 2016-2025" was approved.