New medal established in Azerbaijan following Parliament's decision

Society Materials 30 May 2023 12:19 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. A new medal has been established at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

At the meeting, a draft law on amendments to the Law on the establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan was submitted for discussion in connection with the establishment of the medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan "For Merits in the field of mine clearance".

After discussions, the document was put to the vote and adopted in the third reading.

