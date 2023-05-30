Azerbaijan passes new law "On space activities"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. The rules of state regulation in the space industry are being established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the new draft law "On space activities" , which was submitted for discussion at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament).

According to the draft law, the regulation of space activities in the Republic of Azerbaijan is carried out in the following areas:

- certification of goods (works, services) intended for space activities, related processes and production methods;

- state registration of space objects;

- achieving and maintaining orbital positions;

- other areas of regulation of space activities arising from this law.

The national space operator does not need to obtain licenses and permits provided for in the list approved by the institution determined by the relevant executive authority to perform the relevant work in the areas of its activities.

The draft law was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.