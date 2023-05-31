Azerbaijan names amount of expenses spent in 2022 on health and compulsory state insurance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The volume of expenses on healthcare and compulsory medical insurance in Azerbaijan in 2022 has been made public, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the draft law "On the execution of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022", which was discussed today at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament).

According to the draft law, 1.4 billion manat ($8.2 million) has been spent on the healthcare sector, while on compulsory medical insurance, a number of state programs and measures in the field of health - 1.1 billion manat ($6.4 million).

Last year, within the framework of compulsory medical insurance, the number of medical services provided to citizens of Azerbaijan exceeded 40.2 million, of which 84 percent was provided on an outpatient basis, and 16 percent - in hospital conditions, while 33 percent of the patients were children.