Azerbaijan confirms 15 more COVID-19 cases, 16 recoveries (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Azerbaijan has detected 15 new COVID-19 case, and 16 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,849 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 821,516 of them have recovered, and 10,274 people have died. Currently, 59 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 936 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,623,270 tests have been conducted so far.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.