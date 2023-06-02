Azercell passes international assessment on Customer Services

The country's leading mobile operator’s international ISO 10002:2018 certificate has been successfully renewed.

"Azercell Telecom" LLC has completed the recertification audit for compliance with international standards on Customer Services. The leading mobile operator has once again been awarded a certificate for compliance with the ISO 10002:2018 Quality Management / Customer Satisfaction / Complaint Handling Guidelines standard. The quality audit was conducted by "Bureau Veritas Azeri" LLC.

ISO (International Organization for Standardization) is a worldwide federation of national standards bodies (ISO member bodies). The ISO 10002:2018 international standard reviews the process of receiving, considering, answering and resolving complaints related to products and services. It also sets out requirements for a more effective process of complaints handling. It should be recalled that Azercell Telekom was awarded the ISO 10002 compliance certificate for the first time in April 2011.

Adhering to its strategic goal of "Easing connectivity, empowering lives", Azercell, aiming to improve the quality of life of its customers through modern technologies and business solutions, serves its subscribers through various service channels. Customers have the opportunity to ask questions, and express their complaints and suggestions through the Call Center, Front Desk Offices and Azercell Exclusive stores, Online Customer Services, and Azercell's official Social Media Platforms. Another solution offered by "Azercell Telecom" LLC for responding to subscriber inquiries is the "Kabinetim" application. With this application, Azercell’s subscribers can apply to customer services via online chat in Azerbaijani, Russian and English, connect to various services and get their queries answered. The mobile operator follows the principles of effective and efficient processing of requests, their promt resolution, and aims to increase customer satisfaction.