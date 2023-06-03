Azerbaijan continues research regarding several mass graves discovered in Shusha

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 3. State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons of Azerbaijan has information about the presence of several graves in different places in the city of Shusha, deputy head of the commission's working group Eldar Samadov told reporters, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

"We are conducting investigations in this regard. Citizens of Azerbaijan captured and taken hostage were kept here in inhuman conditions during the occupation of the city of Shusha [by Armenia in 1992]," Samadov said.

"According to our data, 360 Azerbaijanis were held captive and hostage during the occupation. Of these, 216 people were released as a result of the work carried out by the state commission. The fate of the rest is still unknown," he noted.

Earlier, one of such graves has been found, and Samadov said that this grave may contain the remains of four people, yet unidentified.

"By the instructions of the chairman of the State Commission, Ali Naghiyev, a group of specialists will be sent here, excavations will continue in this area," he added.

Previously, as a result of the relevant search activities, the mass graves were also found in the villages of Dashalty (Shusha district), Edilli (Khojavand district), Sirkhavend (Aghdam district), as well as Farrukh village (Khojaly district), and other areas.