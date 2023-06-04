Azerbaijan confirms 2 more COVID-19 cases, 9 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan has detected two new COVID-19 cases, nine patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,861 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 821,548 of them have recovered, and 10,277 people have died. Currently, 36 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 646 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,626,218 tests have been conducted so far.