Memory of National Hero of Azerbaijan Mubariz Ibrahimov honored (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. On June 18, commemoration ceremonies dedicated to the anniversary of the rise of the National Hero of Azerbaijan Mubariz Ibrahimov to the top of the martyrdom, who sacrificed his life for the defense of Azerbaijani territories, were held, Ministry of Defense’s press-service reported reported, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the ceremonies, the servicemen visited the grave of the hero, laid wreaths and flowers and honored his memory.

The bas-relief of the National Hero in the Tartar city was also visited and flowers were laid.

Speakers at the commemoration ceremonies noted that Azerbaijan is historically distinguished by its heroes, and spoke about examples of bravery and courage shown by M. Ibrahimov. It was brought to attention that the hero, who sacrificed his life for the Motherland and set an example for the youth with his step, had a strong feeling of patriotism and fighting spirit.

It was noted that the courage shown by M. Ibrahimov was highly appreciated by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev. M. Ibrahimov, after his death, was awarded the title of the National Hero of Azerbaijan by the relevant Order of the head of state.