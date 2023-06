Azerbaijan confirms seven more COVID-19 cases, 1 recovery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Azerbaijan has detected seven new COVID-19 cases, one patient has recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,918 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 821,603 of them have recovered, and 10,282 people have died. Currently, 33 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

A total of 649 ests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the country, in general, 7,640,012 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.