Azerbaijan has significant potential for promoting sports among young people - Boom Digital Media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Azerbaijan has a significant potential for promoting sports among young people, Founder of Boom Digital Media Ming Wei Ng told Trend.

The Boom Digital Media is a company specializing in helping brands optimize their presence on the TikTok platform.

"The MINEPS conference promotes the spread of sports in Azerbaijan, especially among young people. Such an event has the potential to encourage the spread of sports in Azerbaijan and contribute to the formation of more Azerbaijani champions," Ming Wei said.

According to him, the MINEPS conference is a significant event, as many politicians and other participants from various countries gather here, who have the opportunity to share their achievements and demonstrate what they are ready to do to stimulate interest in sports and increase participation in sports competitions.

He also noted that Baku's significant efforts are noticeable in the development of sports, including the successful organization of the European Games.

He said that social networks play an important role in the development of sports, especially given the growing popularity of these platforms among young people. Therefore, if people really want to promote sports, politicians, and governments should start actively using social networks for this purpose.

Baku hosts the VII International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials on Physical Culture and Sports (MINEPS VII) on June 26-29, at which more than 150 countries are represented by the ministers of sports.

MINEPS VII is a global conference hosted by UNESCO. The conference is attended by members of the government, athletes, representatives of the private sector, and other participants in order to increase investment in sports, improve sports practices, promote quality physical education, and strengthen the positive impact of sports on health, society, and the economy.