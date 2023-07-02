Azerbaijani boxer claims silver at III European Games

KRAKOW, Poland, July 2. Azerbaijani boxer Muhammed Abdullayev showcased exceptional performance at the III European Games held in Poland, advancing to the final round, Trend reports from the scene.

The reigning World Wrestling Champion in the +92 kg weight category faced off against Delicious Orie, British boxer, in the ultimate match of the competition.

Despite his impressive victories over Ugur Aydemir from Türkiye, Nikoloz Begadze from Georgia, Stylianos Poulias from Greece, and Nelvi Ram Tiafak from Germany in consecutive matches, Abdullaev fell short in the final bout. The opponent emerged victorious with a score of 5:0 (29:28, 29:28, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27), resulting in the Azerbaijani boxer finishing the competition in second place.

With this outcome, the Azerbaijani boxing team, which commenced its journey on June 23, concluded the ten-day European Games with 1 silver medal and 1 bronze medal. Prior to Abdullayev's achievement, Murad Allahverdiev (80 kg) secured the third-place position. Both boxers have also earned qualifications for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.