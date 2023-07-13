Quake strikes Azerbaijan's Hajigabul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. An earthquake has occurred in Azerbaijan's Hajigabul, the Republican Seismic Survey Center told Trend.

According to the center, an earthquake of 3.4 magnitude occurred at a depth of 23 kilometers in the Hajigabul district at 09:51 (GMT+4).

According to Gurban Yetirmishli, Director General of the Republican Seismic Survey Center at the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, weak tremors occur in Azerbaijan every day, and this is a natural process. Most of the registered earthquakes are not felt.