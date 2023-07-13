Quake strikes Azerbaijan's Hajigabul

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 13 July 2023 10:26 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. An earthquake has occurred in Azerbaijan's Hajigabul, the Republican Seismic Survey Center told Trend.

According to the center, an earthquake of 3.4 magnitude occurred at a depth of 23 kilometers in the Hajigabul district at 09:51 (GMT+4).

According to Gurban Yetirmishli, Director General of the Republican Seismic Survey Center at the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, weak tremors occur in Azerbaijan every day, and this is a natural process. Most of the registered earthquakes are not felt.

