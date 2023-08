BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. An earthquake occurred in Armenia, tremors were felt in the border areas of Azerbaijan, informed the Republican Center of the Seismological Service at the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The tremors at a depth of 6 km with a magnitude of 4.1 were recorded on the territory of Armenia.

The earthquake, which occurred 39 km southwest of Tovuz station, was felt up to 3 points in the regions bordering with Armenia in Azerbaijan.