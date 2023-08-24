Venue, time of Azerbaijani national team games in qualifying round of EURO 2024 assigned

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The place and time of the Azerbaijan national team's matches against Sweden on November 16 and Belgium on November 19 in the qualifying round of EURO-2024 have been determined, according to the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the information, the meeting with Sweden will be held at the Republican Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov in Baku, and with Belgium at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

Both games will start at 21:00 (GMT+4) Baku time.