Azerbaijan demines 95,000 hectares of land since Nov. 2020 - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Azerbaijan has demined 95,000 hectares of land since November 2020, Vugar Suleymanov, chairman of the board of the Azerbaijan Republic Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) told journalists, Trend reports.

"About 30,000 infantry, 17,000 anti-tank and more than 40,000 unexploded mines and ammunition were found and neutralized. Whilst a total of 305 people exploded on the mines. About 57 of them were killed, while the rest received various degrees of bodily injuries," he added.

Meanwhile, entrepreneurs donated a demining machine "Revival P" produced by Improtex group of companies to the Karabakh Revival Foundation.

In addition, during the mine clearance operations conducted from August 21 through August 27, 2023 in Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan, 256 anti-personnel, 92 anti-tank mines and 71 unexploded ordnance were discovered and neutralized.

An area of 528.1 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.