Azerbaijan exposes locations of mass burials of slain copatriots in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The remains of 28 people were found in the village of Dashalti, Shusha district, in the village of Farrukh, Khojaly district - 12, in the village of Edilli, Khojavend district - 27, in the Yukhari Seyidahmadli village, Fizuli district - 9, in the prison of the city of Shusha - 31 (a total of 107 people), Deputy Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, Military Prosecutor Khanlar Valiyev said at the international conference on "Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons", Trend reports.

According to him, the remains of at least 98 people found on the territory of Agdam, Shusha, Goygol, Tartar, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Lachin, and Khojavend districts are being investigated. At the same time, large-scale construction and restoration works are being carried out, covering all areas in the territories liberated from occupation.

The State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons is organizing an international conference on "Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons" in Baku on September 18 with the participation of former heads of state and government of foreign countries, representatives of international organizations, including humanitarian organizations, as well as international political experts.