International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament starts in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan (PHOTO)

NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 21. The international rhythmic gymnastics tournament "Grace of Nature" (September 21–22), dedicated to the 100th birth anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, has started at the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports Complex, Trend reports.

About 250 gymnasts in the age categories of "junior" (born in 2016–2017), "kids" (born in 2013–2015), "pre-junior" (born in 2011–2012), and "junior" (born in 2008–2010), representing teams from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, are participating in the first international rhythmic gymnastics competition organized in Nakhchivan.

Gymnasts from 20 clubs in the capital and regions of Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan, Ganja, Agdash, Mingachevir, Oguz, Gakh, Shamkir, and Zagatala) participate in the competition.

The two-day competition will determine the winners and medalists in the all-around and individual apparatuses among gymnasts performing in the individual program, as well as in individual apparatuses among teams in group exercises.

