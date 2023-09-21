Baku to host second Ojag International Cup in November

NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 21. Baku will host the second Ojag International Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in mid-November, which is held by the Ojag Sports Club, Acting Chairman of the Board of the Ojag Sports Club, Vafa Bakarova told Trend.

"Representatives of our club took part in six international competitions this year, which were held in Hungary, Georgia, Moldova, Italy, and Latvia. Next month, we are waiting for competitions in Malaysia," Bakarova said.

She noted that this year the Ojag Sports Club turns 10 years old, and over the years, along with rhythmic gymnastics, the club has been developing other gymnastic disciplines.

In addition, Vafa Bakarova, speaking about the “Grace of Nature” International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics taking place in Nakhchivan, said that 50 young athletes represent the club at the competition.

"In the first half of the first day of the competition, the representatives of the Ojag Sports Club pleased us with good results. We hope that in the second half of the day, as well as tomorrow, they will continue their successful performance at the tournament. The tournament is aimed at promoting and further developing rhythmic gymnastics, and it is important that athletes from both Baku and representatives of the regions of Azerbaijan take part in the competitions," she said.

The “Grace of Nature” is being held in Nakhchivan from September 21 through September 22.

About 250 gymnasts in four age categories representing the teams of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan participated in the first international rhythmic gymnastics competition organized in Nakhchivan.

Gymnasts from 20 clubs in Baku and the regions of Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan, Ganja, Aghdash, Mingachevir, Oghuz, Gakh, Shamkir, and Zagatala) participate in the competition.

The competitions are held at the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports Complex.