Steps being taken to foster co-op between Türkiye and OTS member nations - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. A number of steps are being taken to develop cooperation between Türkiye and the OTS (Organization of Turkic States) member countries, Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli said at the II Agribusiness Forum of Turkic States (Turkagro) in Baku, Trend reports.

"Agriculture is one of the sectors that will contribute to the development of this cooperation. New member states are strengthening the OTS. Our countries have potential that should be untapped. I believe that trade in this sector will expand," Yumakli noted.

"We can remove obstacles in the seed trade by creating common seed catalogs. Farm insurance systems will be established both in Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. Work in this direction has already begun," added the minister.

The second meeting of agriculture ministers of the OTS member states and the second Turkagro business forum are taking place in Baku.