Azerbaijani people honor memory of second Karabakh war Martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Today marks three years since the beginning of the second Karabakh war (September 27, 2020), which lasted 44 days and ended with Azerbaijan's victory over Armenia, ending 30 years of occupation, Trend reports.

State officials and others have been visiting the Second Martyrs' Alley since the morning. In Baku and other regions, they honor the memory of heroic sons who died for the freedom of their homeland and lay flowers at their graves.

According to the order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, Azerbaijan annually celebrates Remembrance Day on September 27 as a sign of deep respect for Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the 44-day second Karabakh war and gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

We present to our readers a photo report prepared by Trend for Remembrance Day.