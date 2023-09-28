Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva takes charge of Azerbaijani MP’s funeral arrangements

Society Materials 28 September 2023 23:35 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. According to the instructions of First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, the funeral arrangements of the Azerbaijani MP Ganira Pashayeva have been taken under control, Gazanfar Pashayev, the MP's uncle, said, Trend reports.

He said that the funeral of Ganira Pashayeva will be held tomorrow in the Second Honorary Alley.

MP Ganira Pashayeva, Azerbaijani Parliament’s Culture Committee Chair, passed away on September 28 in the intensive care unit of the Central Clinical Hospital, where she was being treated.

