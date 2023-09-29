Azerbaijan completes search & rescue operations following gas station blast in Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has completed search and rescue operations following the fire that arose after the explosion at a gas station near the city of Khankendi, the ministry said, Trend reports.

As a result of the operation, rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations pulled the bodies of 48 people from under the rubble.

In addition, the Ministry of Emergency Situations took the necessary security measures.

The explosion occurred at the gas station near Azerbaijan's Khankendi on September 25, leaving dead and injured people.

In order to carry out search and rescue and other necessary security measures in connection with the incident, on September 27, another 10 special purpose vehicles of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan and 50 personnel were sent along the Aghdam-Askeran–Khankendi road.

VIDEO: