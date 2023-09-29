Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan provides update on weapons, ammunition confiscated in Karabakh

Society Materials 29 September 2023 19:31 (UTC +04:00)
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has updated information about the amount of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror activities conducted in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region as of 18:00 (GMT +4) on September 29, Trend reports.

The updated list includes:

Weapons

1. Small arms – 2215

2. Grenade launchers – 216

3. Guns and howitzers – 42

4. Mortars – 59

5. Anti–tank weapons - 37

6. Air defense armament – 133

Equipment

1. Armored vehicles – 20

2. Auto equipment - 173

3. Trailers – 21

4. Auxiliary equipment – 9

Ammunition

1. Rockets – 984

2. Cannon and howitzer shells – 2760

3. Anti-aircraft artillery shells – 2627

4. Mortar shells – 6653

5. Grenades - 2333

6. Hand grenades – 1419

7. Cartridges – 657552

8. Other ammunition – 2165

Devices

1. Optical devices – 261

2. Other devices – 35

Supplies

1. Means of individual supply – 710

2. Installations of various weapons – 9

3. Other means of supply – 2226.

Tags:
