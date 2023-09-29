Azerbaijan provides update on weapons, ammunition confiscated in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has updated information about the amount of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror activities conducted in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region as of 18:00 (GMT +4) on September 29, Trend reports.
The updated list includes:
Weapons
1. Small arms – 2215
2. Grenade launchers – 216
3. Guns and howitzers – 42
4. Mortars – 59
5. Anti–tank weapons - 37
6. Air defense armament – 133
Equipment
1. Armored vehicles – 20
2. Auto equipment - 173
3. Trailers – 21
4. Auxiliary equipment – 9
Ammunition
1. Rockets – 984
2. Cannon and howitzer shells – 2760
3. Anti-aircraft artillery shells – 2627
4. Mortar shells – 6653
5. Grenades - 2333
6. Hand grenades – 1419
7. Cartridges – 657552
8. Other ammunition – 2165
Devices
1. Optical devices – 261
2. Other devices – 35
Supplies
1. Means of individual supply – 710
2. Installations of various weapons – 9
3. Other means of supply – 2226.