Azerbaijan reveals mine-cleared areas in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. More than 98,000 hectares of territory have been cleared from mines in Azerbaijan to date, the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency, Samir Poladov said at the World Human Settlements Day forum, Trend reports.

Poladov noted that tens of thousands of anti-tank mines were found.

"Among them are unexploded ordnance and anti-personnel mines. Most of the mines found are plastic anti-tank mines. Their detection is difficult due to the low content of metals in them. Most of the mines are of Armenian production. Work in this direction continues," he said.

Today Baku is hosting the World Habitat Day forum organized within the framework of the "Urban Planning Week 2023".

Shahmar Movsumov, Head of the Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, other delegations from Azerbaijan and foreign countries, government officials, and media representatives are taking part in the forum.

Internationally renowned experts and government officials discuss issues related to promoting accessible and quality urban life for all, as well as the development of sustainable cities, themed "Sustainable urban economy: cities as drivers of development and renaissance".